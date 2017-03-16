Teen, 16, arrested in fatal New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting outside a home in New Bedford, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced.

Authorities said David Lima was arrested at an apartment in Fall River and charged with killing Jonas Trinidad Jr., 20.

Trinidad Jr. was shot multiple times around 11 a.m. outside a home at 146 Matthews Rd., police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said officers found a firearm at the scene, but Lima managed to escape the area.

Lima is charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

