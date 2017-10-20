Teen accused of causing death of Somerville officer pleads not guilty to homicide charges

(WHDH) — A Burlington teenager charged in connection with a New Hampshire crash that claimed the life of a beloved Somerville police officer waived his arraignment Friday, entering a not guilty plea.

RELATED: Charges upgraded to negligent homicide for teen accused in crash that killed Somerville officer

Police say Michael Ricci, 18, was dragging racing along Interstate 95 in North Hampton when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck officer Louis Remigio.

Remigio, 55, was off-duty and on a motorcycle at the time of the crash. He was thrown from his bike and taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Ricci was intially charged with reckless driving and was set free on the day after the crash when he posted $10,000 bail. Earlier this week, additional charges were brought against Ricci, including negligent homicide.

RELATED: Records: Teen charged in crash that killed Somerville officer was cited 3 times in 2017

Witnesses say Ricci driving aggressively by speeding up and slowing down, switching lanes abruptly and speeding while in the breakdown lane before he the crash.

He’s also charged with causing injury to another motorist who police say rolled over as a result of Ricci’s actions.

The Rockingham County District Attorney’s office is still leading an investigation into the crash.

RELATED: Beloved Somerville police officer dies from injuries sustained in New Hampshire crash

Ricci is due back in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)