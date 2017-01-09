Teen accused of stabbing man to death at South Yarmouth motel

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A teen was arrested Friday after police said he killed a man at a South Yarmouth motel.

Police said the 16-year-old boy stabbed a 43-year-old man to death at the Beach N Towne Motel on Route 28. Police confirm the suspect and victim were both related.

The teenage suspect is now in a juvenile detention facility. He will be arraigned next week.

