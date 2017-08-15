Teen accused of vandalizing Boston Holocaust Memorial arraigned

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors say the Malden teenager appeared in juvenile court Tuesday. He was ordered to stay away from the memorial and follow mental health guidance.

The teen is accused of smashing a glass panel on the memorial Monday. Police say the boy was detained by two bystanders until police arrived. He was charged with willful and malicious destruction of property.

Police say another suspect faces a vandalism charge after damaging flowers placed at the memorial Tuesday morning. They say he fled on foot after officers witnessed him kicking flowers. His name has not been released.

The act of vandalism marked the second time this summer that the memorial was damaged. Police arrested a 21-year-old man with a history of mental illness.

In June, authorities say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a glass panel on one of the memorial’s six 54-foot-high (16-meter-high) towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

