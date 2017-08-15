Teen accused of vandalizing Boston Holocaust Memorial faces judge

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been arraigned.

The Malden teenager appeared in juvenile court Tuesday. He was ordered to stay away from the memorial. He is not being held and returns to court Oct. 10.

The teen is accused of tossing a rock and smashing a glass panel on the memorial Monday.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I’m very angry about what’s happening with hatred in this country,” Karen Goldenberg said. “I’m just very said.”

Police say another suspect faces a vandalism charge after damaging flowers at the memorial Tuesday morning. They say 37-year-old Said Bouzit was arraigned Tuesday. His attorney says he has no comment.

Community leaders were out in full force Tuesday afternoon, denouncing all forms of hate and bigotry.

“Somebody did something to destroy a memorial for millions of people who died and that’s not right,” Goldenberg said.

The acts of vandalism mark the second time this summer that the memorial was damaged. Police arrested a 21-year-old man with a history of mental illness.

In yet another case, authorities say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a glass panel on one of the memorial’s towers in June. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

A heavy police presence will remain at the memorial moving forward. Officials say the hope to replace the pain of glass in the coming weeks.

The memorial showcases six 54-foot-high glass panels.

