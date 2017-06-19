Teen arrested after break-in at Square One Mall prompts lockdown

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - A teenager from Everett has been arrested after he allegedly broke into the Square One Mall in Saugus and stole a firearm from a sporting goods store, authorities say.

Massachusetts State Police and Saugus police responded early Monday morning to reports of an “armed and dangerous intruder” inside the mall off of Route 1.

A break-in alarm at Dick’s Sporting Goods was triggered around 4 a.m., prompting a response for a person who was believed to be held up inside the store.

Upon arrival, police say they found the window of the sporting goods store smashed. Officers reported seeing a suspect armed with a possible gun. A SWAT team, K9 dogs and several surrounding departments were called to the scene.

Authorities say the suspect, 16, broke into a gun rack and obtained ammunition from the store’s hunting department. They say the suspect escaped the mall after a confrontation, but that he was later taken into custody at his Everett home.

“The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile from Everett,” Saugus Police Chief Domenic Dimella said.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but police say they were able to identify him through surveillance video.

Officers searched the mall multiple times during the hours-long standoff. A police perimeter was set up around the mall. Authorities say they are still searching for the weapon that was stolen from the store.

Employees responding to work were kept outside and away at a safe distance from the mall.

“We weren’t allowed to go in there because there was a gunman in Dick’s Sporting Goods,” an employee said.

There were no reports of injuries. The mall was shutdown for more than 8 hours. The mall will reopen Monday afternoon, but Dick’s will remain closed pending an investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Tuesday on an array of charges.

