Teen arrested for allegedly stealing van, striking 2 women in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A 17-year-old from Stow was arrested after he allegedly stole a van and hit two women in Brighton before running off.

Police said three women were crossing Washington Street Sunday night when the van struck two of them, dragging the women down the road. Max Yelcin, who owns Brighton’s Best Pizza, said he saw the van stop half a mile from the crash scene before the suspect climbed out with his backpack and walked away.

“He grabbed his backpack, walked away from the car, looked like nothing happened,” said Yelcin. Several witnesses allegedly followed the teen, who was later arrested.

The owner of the van, Crimson Bikes in Cambridge, reported the vehicle stolen after seeing it on the news.

“We are so glad to hear the victims and witnesses are recovering and send all our positive vibes their way,” said the owner of Crimson Bikes in a statement.

The two victims, women ages 19 and 21, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The women are from Japan and are attending the nearby Education First International School. They were walking back to their dorms after going out to dinner when they were struck.

