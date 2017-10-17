Teen bicyclists recklessly ‘swerving’ into traffic prompts police crackdown

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say they are dealing with a rise in cases of reckless bike riding, causing danger for drivers and risk of death to the bicyclists. Officials tell 7News that some teenagers have been purposely swerving into the path of traffic to startle drivers, forcing them to crack down on the alarming behavior.

Authorities in the Bay State’s second-largest city are stepping up patrols and confiscating bikes from violators.

“They’ll cross right in front of you and then make sure you slow down maybe 5 mph or so and they’ll pull their wheelies right in front of you, so it dangerous,” Rob Hoogasian said.

Videos have surfaced across the country showing bicyclists cutting into the path of motorists before popping a wheelie and scooting away at the last possible second. It’s a new trend that has been labeled as “swerving,” and police say it has taken to the streets of Worcester.

“We’re concerned a driver could be at a red light, get scared and hit the gas instead of the brake, and hit a couple of these kids,” Chief Steven Sargent said.

The police department has created a task force to investigate and patrol the reckless riding. Sargent says officers are taking away bicycles and arresting kids for disturbing the peace.

“Its just dangerous and we want to nip it in the bud before someone gets really, really hurt,” Sargent said.

The culprits travel in groups and do stunts in traffic. Police say some are as young as 8-15 years old.

Some drivers say it’s a frightening thing to have to experience.

“They’re brazen. That’s kind of what they want. They’ll look at you and smile,” Hoogasian said.

