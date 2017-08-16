Teen charged, accused of fatally choking mom’s ex-boyfriend to stop him from beating her

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Officials have charged an 18-year-old after, they said, he choked his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death after he spotted the man beating her.

According to Fox 5, New York Police said 18-year-old Luis Moux was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

According to Fox 5, police said the woman’s 43-year-old ex-boyfriend, Stanley Washington, began beating her and upon hearing the commotion, Moux rushed out of his bedroom to intervene.

Police said Moux allegedly pulled Washington off his mother and held him in a chokehold until he lost consciousness.

According to Fox 5, Washington had 26 prior arrests, including two instances of domestic violence against the teenager’s mother. Moux has no criminal history.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)