Teen charged in crash that killed Somerville officer arrested at Burlington home

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A teenager charged in connection with a weekend crash in New Hampshire that resulted in the death of a Somerville police officer was arrested Tuesday at his Burlington home.

Officials say Michael Ricci, 18, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. on a outstanding warrant stemming from a probation violation.

Ricci was behind the wheel of a vehicle on Sunday that crossed into oncoming traffic on Interstate 95 and struck Officer Louis Remigio in North Hampton.

Remigio, 55, was off-duty and on a motorcycle at the time of the crash. Remigio died at Portsmouth Hispital on Monday night.

Ricci was set free after posting $10,000 bail. He faces reckless driving charges. Those charges could be upgraded.

