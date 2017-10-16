Teen charged in Lawrence hit-and-run that left mother of 4 with serious injuries

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Authorities in Lawrence have charged a teenager involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with serious injuries over the weekend.

Janet Rose, a 45-year-old mother of four and grandmother, was struck on Amesbury Street Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Police say the driver responsible immediately fled the scene.

Investigators say they have identified the driver as a 17-year-old man. His name has not been released, but police credited social media with their ability to make a quick arrest.

Police say the teenager will be summonsed into juvenile court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

“She has severe injuries. She not breathing on her own. She’s breathing through a tube. It’s bad,” Rose’s son, Christian Sabater, told 7News. “I saw her bleeding through her head and lying their lifeless.”

Rose’s loved ones made their way to Amesbury Street Sunday evening to look for the hearing aid she lost when she was hit. Her family told 7News that she is deaf, and that they feared she was not responding because she could not hear.

“The car hit her. She looked like a doll. She flipped,” witness Louisa Martel told 7News. “He should have stopped. He just took off like she was a piece of garbage.”

Sabater added that his mother’s doctor said she has a very long road of recovery before her.

The incident is under investigation. Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact Lawrence Police at 978-794-5900, ext. 625.

