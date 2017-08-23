Teen dies at high school football practice

NEW YORK (AP) — Police and fire officials say a 14-year-old freshman has collapsed during football practice at his New York City high school and died.

Police say Dominick Bess went into cardiac arrest around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx on Tuesday. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The all-boys Roman Catholic prep school says the cause of death isn’t yet known.

A heat advisory had been issued for the city, but it didn’t go into effect until noon. The mayor said in a tweet that practices should be postponed during heat advisories.

Simone Dyer says her cousin was a brainy and fun-loving boy who was set to start at Mount Saint Michael in September. She says he was good at things ranging from math to baking cinnamon buns.

