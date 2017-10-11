Teen driver accused of killing Somerville police officer in court on unrelated charge

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – The teenage driver accused of killing a Somerville police officer in a car crash over the weekend was in court Wednesday after getting arrested on an unrelated charge.

Officer Louis Remigio, a 30-year veteran of the department, was riding his motorcycle on I-95 while off-duty when the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in North Hampton.

“For the rest of our careers, we’re going to ensure his memory never fades from the Somerville Police Department, nor the city of Somerville,” said Chief David Fallon. “There was always a smile on his face. Really a gentle giant.”

Michael Ricci, of Burlington, was arrested and charged in connection with the now deadly crash. He could face motor vehicle homicide charges. Ricci, 18, posted $10,000 cash bail Monday and was released from prison. He was then arrested again Tuesday night at his home in Burlington on an outstanding warrant on an unrelated matter.

Ricci appeared in juveile court in Lowell on Wednesday, as his outstanding warrant for violating bail conditions dates back to when he was 17 years old. He will be arraigned in the New Hampshire crash on Oct. 20.

Witnesses said Ricci was racing other drivers on the northbound side of the highway before he lost control and drove his Mercedes into oncoming southbound traffic. He then collided with the motorcycle driven by the Remigio. Ricci and two other cars were said to be weaving through traffic at high speeds.

Three people were taken to area hospitals after the crash. Officials took Remigio to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He passed away Monday night.

Remigio is survived by two adult daughters, who are still mourning the sudden loss of their mother last year.

Thousands are expected to gather for his wake, which is scheduled to take place Thursday. A funeral will be held on Friday.

“Officer Remigio was not only one of the most dedicated officers, but he was a well-respected and well-loved member of our city,” Mayor Joseph Curtatone said. “Whether responding to an emergency, conducting his daily duties, or assisting with one community event or another, Lou met each person with compassion, with a smile, and he was known for going the extra mile to keep our residents safe. His loss will be immeasurable.”

