Teen driver charged after high school student killed in Brockton crash

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A criminal complaint was issued Thursday in Brockton District Court, charging a teenage driver in a fatal crash that claimed the life of high school student.

Jesus Alvarez Coreano, 19, of Brockton, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, operating to endanger and speeding.

On April 18, authorities say Coreano was driving on Summer Street when he lost control of his Toyota Scion and crashed into a tree. Witnesses told police that Coreano was traveling at a high rate of speed.

One of the passengers in the car, 15-year-old Isaias Caban, was killed in the crash. Caban was a freshman at Brockton High School. Another passenger, a 14-year-old male, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Caban’s father said his son had plans to join the Army and become a professional baseball player.

The crash was investigated by State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Brockton Police.

