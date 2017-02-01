Teen driver crashes into pool in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Uxbridge, where a teenage driver crashed her car into a privately owned pool.

The incident happened at 8 East St. Wednesday morning.

Reports say a 17-year-old female driver was on her way to school with her sister of the same age when the car struck a telephone pole on West River Road. The car traveled through a yard, then through a fence and into the pool on East Street.

Both the driver and the passenger were able to get out of the car safely and were not injured.

Police and fire crews are on the scene and are still investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)