STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced for fatally stabbing a man during an attack outside a fast-food restaurant apparently sparked by spilled coffee.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 17-year-old Marquest Hall is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March in the March 2015 stabbing death of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles.

Hall was 15 at the time, but was charged as an adult and proceedings were held in open court.

Prosecutors say the victim was coming out of a Stamford McDonald’s with a coffee when he inadvertently bumped into Hall and a friend, and spilled some on them.

They say Hall stabbed the victim, then he and the co-defendant continued to attack Muralles after he fell to the ground.

