MATTAPAN (WHDH) – A teenager was arrested and faces several charges after police found him carrying a loaded gun in Mattapan on Friday.

Police were on patrol and said the teen was acting suspicious.

When police tried to speak to the teen, he took off running and then threw a gun into the buses.

Authorities struggled with the teen but were able to make an arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)