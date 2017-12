PLYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) — A close call in Plymouth after a teenager falls through thin ice.

A 15-year-old fell into the freezing water of Little Sandy Pond Tuesday afternoon.

Plymouth fire officials said the teen got out of the water on his own and was not hurt.

Officials transported him to the hospital as a precaution.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)