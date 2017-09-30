Teen gets prison for fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston teenager is headed to prison for the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old youth last year.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office says 17-year-old Amari Pope was sentenced Friday to 10 to 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the February 2016 death of Deon Hopkins.

Prosecutors have said Pope went into a house, grabbed a kitchen knife and then stabbed Hopkins in the heart after Hopkins got into an argument with Pope’s girlfriend in Dorchester.

Hopkins was declared dead at a Boston hospital.

Pope had been charged as an adult with second-degree murder.

