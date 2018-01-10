Teen girl accused of running 24-hour drug operation out of bedroom window

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A freshman at Haverhill High School was arrested after authorities say she was running a 24-hour drug operation out of her bedroom window.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was dealing drugs out of her window on the third floor of an apartment on Bellevue Avenue, and according to court documents, she was doing so with her mother’s consent.

Customers would routinely walk up the back deck of the apartment, knock on the window and exchange cash for drugs, according to investigators.

“She wasn’t that discreet about it. She was having plenty of traffic go up the back,” said neighbor Miles Hafford.

A police report indicated that everyone at the building was aware of the operation, including the girl’s mother, 37-year-old Heather Vittorioso.

Vittorioso told detectives that she knew her daughter was selling marijuana, but that she was not aware of anything else.

Police say officers found cocaine, fentanyl, scales, money and guns inside the apartment, in addition to marijuana.

Vittorioso was arrested and charged with child endangerment, along with other drug offenses. The girl’s boyfriend, Cameron Dawson, was arrested as well.

The girl, whose name has not been released, has since been arraigned on drug charges. She was released on personal recognizance.

