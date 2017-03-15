Teen girl killed in crash on snowy highway was dispatcher’s daughter, police say

GILFORD, NH (AP) — Police say the 16-year-old girl killed in a traffic accident during the snowstorm in New Hampshire was the daughter of a police department dispatcher.

Police say Ava Doris lost control of her car on a snowy Route 11A on Tuesday morning in Gilford and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Doris attended Gilford High School and played field hockey and lacrosse.

She was the daughter of dispatcher Tim Doris. Police didn’t say whether Tim Doris was working at the time of the accident.

The Gilford Police Relief Association started an online meal-giving campaign through Meal Train Plus to support the family.

