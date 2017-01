ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A teenage girl is recovering after being struck in the street in Andover.

Police say the 16-year-old was in the crosswalk on Main Street when a car hit her Monday night.

She was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious leg injuries but she is expected to be okay.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)