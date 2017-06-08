WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy was allegedly hit by a car around 7:12am on Wednesday.

Officers say the boy was alert and conscious when they arrived at the scene of the accident.

Officials brought the boy to a nearby hospital to treat the cuts on his head and his knee injury.

The 47-year-old driver was on Granite Street when the boy was crossing the street on his way to school.

The driver hit the boy causing him to roll onto the hood of the car before falling to the ground.

Police say they are still investigating.

