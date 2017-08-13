Teen hospitalized after suspected fentanyl overdose in Saugus

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - A hazmat team and police in Saugus responded Sunday afternoon to a suspected fentanyl overdose in the town.

Crews were called to Wickford Street around 2:30 p.m and officers found a substance that they suspected to be fentanyl, officials said.

An overdose victim, identified as a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The scene was cleared around 5:45 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

