Teen in custody after Boston’s Holocaust Memorial vandalized again

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old from Malden was arrested Monday after police said he vandalized the city’s Holocaust Memorial.

Police said the teenager threw a rock at the memorial, smashing a pane of glass.

“I heard this big crash and I kind of looked over and all the glass was crashing down,” said one witness.

Another woman said she saw the suspect put his jacket’s hood up over his head and then run through the memorial and across the street. Witnesses told 7News several bystanders followed him and held him until police arrived.

This is the second time this year the memorial was vandalized. Police arrested a 21-year-old man with a history of mental illness back in June for allegedly smashing a pane of glass on one of the columns.

Prior to the June incident, officials say it had never been vandalized before.

The 17-year-old was charged with willful and malicious destruction of property and is expected to face a judge Tuesday. The Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights division is also investigating to determine if more charges will be filed.

