Teen in fatal Somerville shooting to be held at youth detention center

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — A judge ordered the teenage suspect in a deadly Somerville shooting be held at a youth detention center pending his trial.

Jonathan Perry, 17, was charged with manslaughter and assault and battery with a deadly weapon when he appeared in juvenile court on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a home in Somerville back in August. Police said Perry shot a 16-year-old Malden boy in the chest. The teen later died.

Police said the shooting was not random but they have not released a motive.

