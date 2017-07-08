Teen in Fitchburg bike crash dies from injuries

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WHDH) — The teenage bicyclist who was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after his bike crashed into a vehicle has died.

Officials said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Boutelle Street. The 17-year-old died from his injuries at 2:58 am on Saturday.

“I just heard a loud thud and I didn’t think anything of it because around here there’s lots of car accidents,” said Colin Martin, who said he was down the street when it happened.

Officials said the driver stopped at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

