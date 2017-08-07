Teen killed, 2 injured in Quincy rollover crash

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police say one person was killed and two others were injured early Monday morning when a pickup truck lost control, struck two utility poles and rolled over in Quincy.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Palmer Street. One person was found trapped in the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene, according to police. Two other vehicles parked in a driveway were damaged in the crash.

The medical examiner was called to the scene and an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him. He could have gone places. He was smart,” said Rachael Viera, a friend of the victim. “His grandmother just died. His dad has cancer.”

A second 17-year-old victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A third person was taken to Quincy Medical Center with minor injuries.

Traffic delays should be expected in the area. Utility crews are working to restore cable to the neighborhood.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash, but they said speed could have been a factor.

The names of those involved have not been released. No additional details were immediately available.

