Teen killed, 2 injured in Quincy rollover crash

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police say one person was killed and two others were injured early Monday morning when a pickup truck lost control, hit a utility pole and rolled over in Quincy.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Palmer Street. One person was found trapped in the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene, according to police. Two other vehicles parked in a driveway were damaged in the crash.

The medical examiner was called to the scene and an 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

A second victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A third person was taken to Quincy Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officials are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic delays should be expected in the area. Utility crews are working to restore cable to the neighborhood.

The names of those involved have not been released. No additional details were immediately available.

