Teen killed, 2 other injured in Brockton car crash

BROCKTON (WHDH) - What was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into a day of mourning for the family of 15-year-old Isaias Caban.

“My son passed away on my birthday,” said Osvaldo Caban, “which is today, and that is sad for me.”

Now turning one year older is forever stained with the death of his son who died in a car crash.

Caban, a freshman at Brockton high school, was killed Tuesday and two others were seriously injured in a single-car crash in Brockton, officials said.

The two other students were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Caban had dreams of joining the army.

He was in the Junior ROTC at Brockton High school where he also played baseball.

Caban and another were in the car with the 19-yer-old driver who lost control on Summer Street.

Brockton Mayor William Carpenter told 7News that the 19-year-old senior picked up Caban and the other teen from baseball practice just before the crash. Carpenter said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

