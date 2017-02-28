Teen killed by commuter rail train in Ashland

ASHLAND, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a teenager has been killed after being struck by a train in Ashland.

According to MBTA Transit Police, a 17-year-old was on the tracks near the Fountain Street overpass at around 10 p.m. on Monday.

That teen was struck by a Worcester line commuter rail train and died from his injuries.

Officials have not identified the victim.

The incident is still under investigation.

