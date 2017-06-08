Teen police say drove SUV in crash that killed 4 arraigned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Connecticut teenager police say was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV that crashed in Massachusetts killing four passengers has been arraigned in Superior Court.

Aaron Thorne, in a wheelchair and wearing a hospital gown, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of manslaughter and other charges stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield. He was held on $100,000 bail. The 18-year-old New Haven man remains in a hospital recovering from his injuries.

Police say he was driving more than 70 mph in a 30 mph zone when he struck a tree.

A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls died. The teen victims were high school seniors.

The SUV had been reported stolen in Milford, Connecticut.

Thorne’s lawyer called the crash “a tragedy for everyone involved.”

