Teen rescued after car plunges into water in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital Friday night after her car went off the road and plunged into the water in Fitchburg.

Police said the girl was driving on Sanborn Street when she slid off the road, crashed through a fence and dropped down into a branch of the Nashua River. It is not known how long she was trapped in her SUV but firefighters said she managed to get out and was standing on the top of the SUV by the time rescue crews arrived. She was the only person involved in the crash.

The girl was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she is being treated for hypothermia.

