Teen rescued after falling through ice at Central Park

NEW YORK (WHDH) - New York City police officers rescued a teenage boy from an icy pond in Central Park Monday afternoon.

Police said the 16-year-old walked out onto the ice-covered pond and fell in. Police used a ladder to drag him out of the icy water. His condition is unknown.

The rescue comes just a few weeks after a group of teenagers fell through thin ice in Central Park while taking selfies. Two good Samaritans rushed in and pulled them to safety.

