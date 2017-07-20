Teen rescued by helicopter after mountaintop medical problem

JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) — A teenage girl is recovering after being rescued by helicopter from New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock.

Fish and Game conservation officers got a call from Monadnock State Park workers Wednesday afternoon seeking help with a 14-year-old girl who was having a serious medical problem on the summit. The girl had been hiking with camp counselors from the Monadnock Bible Conference Center in Jaffrey.

Due to the conservation officers’ location and the seriousness of the medical problem, authorities called in a Umass Memorial Lifeflight helicopter, which landed just below the summit. Crews hiked to the summit to help the girl and then carried her to the helicopter. She was taken to Umass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts.

