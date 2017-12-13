LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a 16-year-old was stabbed near the basketball court by English High School in Lynn.

Officials said the male victim was stabbed in abdomen and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen remains in the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not released a motive for the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

