Teen stabbed to death in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — State and local police are investigating the stabbing death of a teenager in Everett.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie say the 18-year-old man was stabbed during a fight on Friday afternoon and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Authorities did not release the man’s name or any other details, including whether they have identified a suspect.

State police assigned to Ryan’s office are working with Everett police in the investigation.

