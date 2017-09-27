Teen struck, killed by commuter rail train in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was struck and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Andover on Tuesday.

According to officials, the teen was a student at Phillips Academy in Andover. The student is a resident of Andover.

Emergency crews responded to Andover Street Tuesday night at around 7:25 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a train.

That teen was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Foul play was not suspected in the incident.

