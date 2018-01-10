Teen stuffed into car trunk outside Popeyes in Houston

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was seen getting stuffed into a car trunk outside a Popeyes in Houston.

Danielle Matthews said she was inside the Popeyes when a customer came in and said she saw the teen being chased in the parking lot. Matthews said the woman claimed she saw the teen get put in a car’s trunk.

When they looked through surveillance video, they saw the teen jump out of a car and get chased before he is stuffed in the trunk.

“I hope that whoever it is that he’s OK,” said Matthews.

There have been no reports of missing children that fit the boy’s description. Police said they are currently trying to track down the car the boy was shoved into.

