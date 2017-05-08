Teen takes mom to prom after she missed hers

Charlotte, NC (WHDH) -A Charlotte, North Carolina teenager gave his mother a night to remember by taking her to prom as his date.

Rayquan said he didn’t want his mother, Shontelle, to miss out on a prom experience since she didn’t go to her own in high school.

And why did Shontelle miss her prom night? She was busy in the hospital expecting to give birth to Rayquan.

“Words cannot even explain this moment,” said Shontelle. “It’s been like 18 to 20 years. I never thought I’d get this moment, but he wanted me to have a high school prom.”

Rayquan said his mom insisted he bring another date but he stayed firm in his invitation to her.

