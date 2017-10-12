THOMASTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he drove a car through a home and caused a teen to be thrown from his bed into the yard.

Police say the 31-year-old New Haven man lost control of his vehicle while traveling around 2 a.m. Tuesday in Thomaston. Authorities say the suspect’s car hit one home, drove through the teen’s home and ended up striking a third home.

Police say 18-year-old Randy Reyes was ejected from his bed by the impact. The teen has been hospitalized and is expected to fully recover.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Police say the man was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)