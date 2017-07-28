Teen to be tried as adult in mother’s boyfriend’s death

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Attorney general says a 17-year-old boy will be tried as an adult in the death of a man whose burning body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts.

The teen is facing charges for murder, concealing a felony and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Police say the boy shot 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau in Cranston after the man got into an altercation with the boy’s mother, who he was seeing at the time. Loiseau’s burned body was found by a police officer in Attleboro, Massachusetts July 18.

The teen’s lawyer tells WPRI-TV his client had reason to commit the crimes he is accused of.

The teen’s mother is facing charges for helping transport the body.

