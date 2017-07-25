Teen wins $26K a year for life on $1 scratch-off ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A $1 investment is all it took for an 18-year-old Florida woman to win a set salary for life.

Daniela Leon Ruz of Orlando, Florida, bought the new scratch-off ticket, named ‘$500 A Week For Life,’ at a grocery store, according to the Florida Lottery.

The odds of her winning the top prize were 1 in 6 million.

But Ruz beat the odds and scratched her way to score the top prize.

Instead of taking the lump sum, the teen chose to receive her winnings in annual payments of $26,000 for the duration of her life, the lottery said in a statement.

