Teenage suspect in Cambridge murder arraigned

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A teenage boy accused of murdering a man in Cambridge last year was arraigned Tuesday.

Kevin Reddick, 17, was charged with murder, armed assault and possession of a firearm without a license. He did not show his face in court.

Police said Reddick shot and killed a 28-year-old man in the area of Tremont and Hampshire streets in Cambridge back in Novemver. Reddick was arrested on New Year’s Eve near Stuart Street in Boston.

The shooting was not believed to be random.

