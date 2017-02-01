Teenager arrested after shot fired inside Boston Public Schools headquarters

BOSTON (AP) - A fight between two teenagers inside the building that houses Boston Public Schools administrative offices led to gunfire, but no one was injured, authorities said.

Officer Rachel McGuire said officers responded to the building at 2300 Washington Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

She said during a physical altercation in a common area on an upper floor, one of the teenagers produced a gun that went off during the struggle.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said a 15-year-old boy was arrested. The gun went off and a bullet hit the ceiling, according to Evans.

“We are fortunate the gun got jammed and there were no other shots fired,” Evans said.

Evans said three employees were able subdue the boy in a hallway until officers arrived.

No names were released. The cause of the altercation is under investigation.

“This was an unfortunate incident,” said Boston Mayor Walsh.

Officials said the teenager will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

