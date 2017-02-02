Teenager arrested after stabbing in Braintree

BRAINTREE (WHDH) – A teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in Braintree, authorities said.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Lakeview Avenue and Central Street to investigate a reported stabbing.

Police said the teenager was riding in a car when he slashed the driver in the face and fled on foot. It’s not clear what led to the altercation.

An officer at a nearby MBTA station spotted the suspect running with blood on his hands, police said.

The driver was taken to South Shore Medical Center for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional details have been released.

