Teenager busted during overnight break-in at Reading High School

READING, MA (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy is facing many charges after police caught him early Monday morning roaming the hallways of Reading High School.

Authorities said officers responded to the high school on Oakland Road just after midnight on a report that a burglar alarm was activated.

Officers found the teenager, who was said to be dressed in a black sweatshirt, wandering the halls when they arrived at the school.

Reading police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police K9 unit, tracked the teenager as he fled with a backpack in his hands.

Officers eventually caught up with the teenager outside the school’s cafeteria and found burglarious tools, cash, a wallet and other items inside his backpack, police said.

The teenager will be summonsed to Middlesex County on charges of breaking and entering, possession of burglarious tools and receiving stolen property.

