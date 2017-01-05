DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A 14-year-old is in critical condition after a hit and run in Dartmouth.

Police say a driver hit the teen on Dartmouth Street near Cove Road just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and then drove off.

The teen was flown to the hospital.

Police were on the scene investigating on Thursday.

Dartmouth Street has since re-opened.

