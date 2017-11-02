Teenager critically injured while playing Russian Roulette

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi teenager who was playing Russian Roulette has been shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Columbus police spokesman Joe Dillion told The Clarion-Ledger that responding officers found a 17-year-old boy in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday.

Three other males in the room told officers the teenager was discussing Russian Roulette as he took out a revolver and removed the bullets. Authorities say he put a bullet in the chamber, held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t discharge. He later pulled the trigger for a second time and the weapon fired.

A retaliation shooting happened several hours after the teenager was shot. No one was injured in that shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)