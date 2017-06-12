Teenager dances for joy days after heart transplant

After months of waiting teenager, Amari Hall danced for joy after receiving a new heart.

Hall was born with a congenital heart defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome or HLHS which prevented him from taking part in his favorite hobby.

Still in bed, just days after the complicated surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center, he decided to start dancing once again to celebrate the success of his fifth surgery. The doctors, nurses and relatives who had come to support Hall all joined in.

His Aunt Charawn Hunter posted the now viral video to raise awareness of the importance of becoming an organ donor.

In an article written by Save the Heartbeat, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the lives of those suffering with congenital heart disease, she said “Since he was born, he has endured so much but continues to keep a positive attitude and make everyone around him laugh.”

